Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0781 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $503,247.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

