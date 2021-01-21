Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.36

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 244910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Get Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) alerts:

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.