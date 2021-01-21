Ether Kingdoms Token Hits Market Cap of $7,972.64 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $7,972.64 and approximately $32,337.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.