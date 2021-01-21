ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 3,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,438. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

