Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.97

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $278,536.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

