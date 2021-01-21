Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 27,000 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 27,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 3,393 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $10,416.51.

On Monday, January 11th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $41,248.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31.

On Monday, December 21st, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78.

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

