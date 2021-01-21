Eric Thomas Schmidt Sells 15,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,002,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.