Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.55.

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.33 million.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

