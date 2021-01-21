Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for YASKAWA Electric Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

YASKY stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.47. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $117.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

