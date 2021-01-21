Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $103.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$85.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $85.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.