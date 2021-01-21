Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 3,291 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total transaction of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,381.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $727.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

