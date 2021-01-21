Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 4,791 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $727.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $698.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.