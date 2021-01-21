EPR Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,732 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,721% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

