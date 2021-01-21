EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

