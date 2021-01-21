Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.81.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

