Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.00. 234,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 93,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.