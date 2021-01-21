Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Announces $0.04 Semi-annual Dividend

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Enel Américas has increased its dividend by 111.7% over the last three years.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 861,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,358. Enel Américas has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.