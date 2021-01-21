Endo International plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.