Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

EDV stock opened at C$27.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

