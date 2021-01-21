Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Employers worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 215,111 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,937 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 67.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $951.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

