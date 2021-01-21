Eminer Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $681,548.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00062095 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00535298 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005871 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00042101 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.65 or 0.03928573 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016563 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Eminer Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “
Eminer Coin Trading
Eminer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.