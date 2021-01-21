Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.40

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 55031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
