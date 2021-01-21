Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.40

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $84.14, with a volume of 55031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.