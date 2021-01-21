Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,479 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,479 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 108,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,887. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

