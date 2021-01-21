Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,247 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

