Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,878. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

