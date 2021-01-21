Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 235.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $85.14. 66,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

