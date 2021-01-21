Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $101.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

