Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 8,294 Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 173.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

