Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $536,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,676. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

