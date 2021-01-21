Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $726,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $132.56. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

