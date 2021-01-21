Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 389.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,759 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.70. 29,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

