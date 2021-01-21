Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $442,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,632. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.