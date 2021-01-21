Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,713,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,463,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,186,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of AL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 4,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,990. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

