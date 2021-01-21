Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,333 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,546. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.18.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

