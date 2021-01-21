Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 51,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,930. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

