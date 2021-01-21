Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMNSF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

EMNSF stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

