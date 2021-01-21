Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.07

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.07 and last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 386382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFN. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.83.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$243.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total transaction of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.