Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $746.90

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $746.90 and traded as high as $921.00. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) shares last traded at $907.50, with a volume of 540,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

Get Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 880.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.