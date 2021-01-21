Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.15

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.15 and last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 3519102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 172,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

