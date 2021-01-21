Elamachain (ELAMA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Elamachain token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $1.16 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.06 or 0.93111411 BTC.

Elamachain Token Profile

Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 tokens. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling Elamachain

Elamachain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

