Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Eisai has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.