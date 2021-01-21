eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $77.94. Approximately 1,303,442 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 720,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

