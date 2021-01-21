eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $6.00 on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. 1,285,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,070. eHealth has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

