Egretia (EGT) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $506,870.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00518888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.44 or 0.03812747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.