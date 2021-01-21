Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $20,963.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

