Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Up 11.4%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $5.67. 3,120,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 876% from the average session volume of 319,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
