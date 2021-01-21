Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Up 11.4%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $5.67. 3,120,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 876% from the average session volume of 319,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

