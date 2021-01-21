Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 4.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 71,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $218.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

