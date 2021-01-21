Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 751 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.48 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

