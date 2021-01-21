Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

