easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.