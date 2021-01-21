easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.